Elk Grove Teen Center USA experienced many positive changes since its long-term closure at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The center, which is located in the former county courthouse building at 8978 Elk Grove Blvd. in Old Town Elk Grove, discontinued its regular operations due to health precautions and government mandates related to the virus from March 13, 2020 to Aug. 12, 2021.
However, some teen center activities were held online during that time via social media, and the center also offered several activity bag pickups at the center during its closure.
In the spring of 2021, ahead of its full reopening, the center was opened for in-person distance learning for about 20 students who wore masks and practiced social distancing.
Scott McIntosh, executive director of the teen center, told the Citizen this week that in the nearly two years since the teen center fully reopened for in-person gatherings, it has gradually improved its offerings and built its youth participation attendance numbers.
“Since opening back (up), since COVID(-19), it has definitely been kind of a new start for the teen center,” he said. “We almost had to start from scratch. Our center, we rely really on word of mouth and the reputation that we have in the community and amongst the kids. And having to take (that long) break was really kind of tough to bring those kids back.”
McIntosh, who replaced former executive director Goldeen Tamayo Smith as the teen center’s executive director in 2021, mentioned that prior to the pandemic, the center was serving about 100 teens per day. After the center reopened, that average dropped to 30 to 40 kids per day.
McIntosh mentioned that last year those numbers increased to the current average of 80 to 100 youth visiting the teen center per day. The busiest of those days occurred last December when 127 kids visited the teen center.
Helping to draw in more youth to the center has been its offering of new programs, McIntosh noted.
“We’ve got a lot of new programs that I kind of introduced or picked up from the previous years and retooled a little bit,” he said.
McIntosh spoke about one of those programs: Friday Night Kickback. That monthly program is held at the center during the school year.
“What we do is we close the student center down at 6 (p.m.), and then we’re closed for about an hour. We go get pizza or we start grilling burgers and stuff. And we (re)open up at (7 p.m.).
“This is a time for more structured activities for the students. They play games. We really try to get them to exercise both their gross and fine motor skills, really trying to have them have some constructive time while they’re here. And then we feed them free pizza and sodas.”
Another teen center event that McIntosh spoke about is the Breakfast Club.
“We wheel out our little flat-top griddle and we grill bacon and pancakes for the kids to come (to the center) on their way to school,” he said. “We’re able to give them free breakfasts at least once a week.”
Teen Center Tailgates is another program presented by the center. The event is held prior to Elk Grove High School football games, and includes grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, and rallying efforts to get Elk Grove High students hyped up for the games.
Every Friday, the Teen Center offers their program, Teen Center in the Park, for students to swim at the Jerry Fox Swim Center in Elk Grove Regional Park.
After the pool closes at 4 p.m., the group continues their activities in the park, playing volleyball, tossing around footballs, and eating grilled hamburgers and hot dogs.
McIntosh also spoke about the newest teen center program.
“We’re also starting up a brand-new program with our new program director (Mrs. JoJo),” he said. “She’s kind of taken the tip of the spear on this. (She runs) our girls discussion group.
“They’ve already started meeting. They’re going to be tackling issues like social media safety, navigating school drama, to (exploring) healthy and unhealthy relationships, how to express frustration without fighting, and unrealistic beauty standards that we kind of have in our society.”
McIntosh added that he desires to eventually add a similar boys’ group to the teen center’s programs.
A plan for the teen center is to purchase a new bus to take kids on field trips, McIntosh noted.
“What I would like to see, especially during the summer, is maybe every Friday or every other Friday, we load up into the bus and we go out to the Wackford Center, we go out to Six Flags, or we go to Folsom Lake or we go around Elk Grove and really kind of show them what is actually on offer for them in Elk Grove and try to give them some experiences that they otherwise wouldn’t have,” he said.
McIntosh told the Citizen that it could take about five to 10 years for the center to acquire this bus, since it needs to raise about $30,000 to purchase it.
As for activities at the teen center, McIntosh mentioned that the center has video games, pool tables, board games, and that various free snacks and certain low-cost snacks are also available.
“Everything that we have, every equipment, every program that we have, it’s all geared towards being a vehicle or connecting our students with our staff members and volunteers to build mentoring relationships, to try to point them in the right direction,” he said.
Elk Grove Teen Center USA is currently operating on a Mondays through Fridays extended hours schedule of noon to 6 p.m.
During the school year, the center is open Mondays through Fridays from 3-6 p.m.
For additional information about this teen center, visit the website, www.TeenCenterUSA.com or call (916) 686-6942.
