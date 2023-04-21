Ten students from Monterey Trail and Cosumnes Oaks high schools were among the 14,103 students from 243 schools throughout California who competed for an opportunity to represent California at the National History Day contest finals at the University of Maryland this June.
National History Day is a highly anticipated event that promotes the study of history and encourages students to engage in historical research and analysis.
Students in grades 4-12 participate in the event, and they are required to conduct research and present their findings in the form of exhibits, documentaries, websites, posters, podcasts, performances or historical papers. This year’s theme is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”
While no students in Sacramento County moved on to the national competition, all participants had already achieved much success by reaching the state competition.
Elk Grove students participating in this year’s state competition at California State University, Sacramento (CSUS) on April 15-16 were Abdul Nabizada, Mikayla Pham, Shelly Tran and Diamond Truong from Monterey Trail High School, and Valerie Ha, Jasmine Li, Jason Li, Justine Li, Kaitlyn Muring and Andy Ng from Cosumnes Oaks High School.
During the Saturday portion of the statewide competition, several of those students met with the Citizen on the CSUS campus to share details about their projects.
The first students to speak to this paper were from Monterey Trail High.
One of those students, Shelly Tran, noted that she and Mikayla Pham co-produced their project, titled, “The End of Agony.”
“It’s about anesthesia and how it changed the world,” she said. “There (are) so many aspects of how inventors and chemists and doctors, they all put so much effort into making anesthesia, something which saves lives every day.”
Pham mentioned that researching about anesthesia led her to further consider a career in the medical field.
“I really enjoyed researching about anesthesia, because I’m really interested in the medical field,” she said. “And I think surgery, just that field, in general, is very wide and there’s a lot of impacts due to it. It also grew my interest in it to maybe go down that career path.”
While sitting alongside Tran and Pham, Diamond Truong spoke about her own project.
“My topic on xenophobia (a dislike of or prejudice against people from other countries) is really important to me, because it’s something I’m truly passionate about, like I want to learn more about myself,” she said. “And this project, it just made me decide that I wanted to talk more about who I am as a person.”
Truong spoke about the challenges she faced while working on her online project, “Xenophobia and Its History in the United States.”
“It took me a long time to figure out what sources I wanted, what pictures I wanted,” she said. “Most of the work was basically just me building my website, which took the longest. Overall, the website, it came out pretty good in the end, but it was just a lot of work.”
In pondering the outcome of not being invited to the national competition, Truong noted that she feels satisfied with having competed at the state level.
“Now since the competition is over, it’s made me realize that I did my best, and even though I didn’t win, I still got great opportunities to just enjoy being in the moment,” she said.
In a comment sent to the Citizen by email on April 17, Abdul Nabizada shared his reflections regarding the National History Day competition.
“For me, change is something I don’t look forward in life, but the National History Day competition helped me realize and look at objects and information differently,” he said. “I now look and dig more deeper into something I’m interested in or studying.”
Mary Poe, National History Day advisor for Monterey Trail, also recognized that the value in this event extends beyond winning and losing.
“Even though they are not progressing to the national level, they have accomplished the feat of overcoming challenges and setbacks that goals provide,” she said. “They readily enjoyed the end result of their efforts, proudly keeping the memories they made.”
Also meeting with the Citizen were Cosumnes Oaks High students Jason Li, Valerie Ha and Kaitlyn Muring.
Ha spoke about her group’s documentary project on Asian American representation in film.
“There are still problems that Asian American actors face when working in the industry,” she said. “We address a lot of that in our project. We talk about the stereotypical, how they’re being portrayed as nerds or like they’re only used for comedic effects. And we also dive into whitewashing and how white actors are replacing Asian American actors for roles that are meant just for them.”
Muring mentioned that Asian American actors have “gone a long way” in the industry. But she added that there is still more work to be done for them to work on an equal platform.
Li agreed with Muring’s comments, noting that Asian American actors are “at the crossroads.”
“There is representation, but it’s not necessarily like quality representation,” he said. “So, from there, it’s more so like branching out. We have representation. Where can we go from there?”
During the state competition at California State University, Sacramento, more than 800 projects were judged.
There were 220 judges who met with students, viewed and scored their projects in the process of determining which projects would move on to the national competition in June.
One of those judges for the state competition, Gordon Park, a retired attorney from Fresno, told the Citizen that with the wide range of talent, it is challenging to determine which students should move on to the national competition.
“I just got to try to pick the right kids to go,” he said. “I’m telling you, it’s hard. You sit there and you go, ‘God, that was a great show. Wow.’ OK, then the next gets up and you go, ‘Oh, that was a great show, too,’ you know?”
Altogether, more than 30,000 California students worked on National History Day projects this year. The statewide competition featured projects by students from 28 counties.
Sacramento County School Superintendent David W. Gordon mentioned that as a longtime advocate for history, civic learning and engagement, he is continuously impressed by National History Day.
“I’m convinced that (National) History Day is an outstanding way to promote interest in history among students and support teachers in building interest in history more effectively with our young people,” he said. “Thanks to our (Sacramento County Office of Education) staff and the many volunteers. We have an outstanding program that is foundational in (contributing toward) a more diverse, equitable and inclusive society.”
The national champions of this year’s National History Day will be announced on June 15.
For additional information about this event, visit the website, www.nhd.org.
