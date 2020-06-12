A year after expanding into Roseville, the owners of Elk Grove’s School of Rock (SOR) will open their third location in Carmichael.
School of Rock (SOR) is an international rock ‘n’ roll music instruction school that provides lessons and group rehearsals, and features opportunities for performing on a stage in front of real audiences.
Jason Kline, who co-owns the School of Rock in Elk Grove and Roseville with his wife, Cecilia Yi, told the Citizen this week that the Carmichael location could be in operation before the end of this year.
“We just closed on the building on May 22, and we’ll open most likely at the end of 2020, early 2021,” he said. “We feel we can meet that goal, but we’re not rushing to get it open, because through COVID(-19), we’re trying to get our other schools going.
“We just reopened our Roseville (location) a week and a half ago. The Elk Grove location just reopened this week.”
The Elk Grove SOR opened in 2017 and the Roseville location opened two years later.
Carmichael’s School of Rock will be located in the former Italian food restaurant building at 6350 Fair Oaks Blvd., at the intersection where Marconi Avenue becomes Palm Drive.
Finding the Carmichael location was the end result of a long search, Kline noted.
“We looked at many buildings and we had two additional buildings that we were in contract, and for various reasons we did not move forward (with them),” he said. “We were looking in the Arden area and we just couldn’t find a location that we could afford or renovate without a massive renovation.”
Kline said that he is excited to become a part of the Carmichael community through the School of Rock.
“Carmichael has very good demographics of families,” he said. “Obviously, we looked at all of that and corporate School of Rock has to approve the location. So, the demographics fit perfectly. It’s an awesome Sacramento area location.”
The Carmichael location, as well as the Elk Grove and Roseville sites, are benefited by the work of Yi, Kline noted.
“Cecilia is amazing,” he said. “She builds the schools. I physically build the schools and design and build them out, but the day-to-day School of Rock is all her. She really has a passion for the kids, the staff, the music, and she puts all that together.
“And, of course, I help with the marketing and the staffing, as well. But she really has a pulse for this.”
Regarding the School of Rock in general, Kline mentioned that it has a very positive impact on youths.
“Over the past three years, we’ve seen how it’s changed kids and kids’ lives in the community,” he said. “Now we’re starting to see kids graduate out of our School of Rock program.
“We’re a performance-based school, so we have private lessons that implement directly into a group rehearsal once a week, and then the kids are going out and playing in the community.”
Among the music venues where the students have played are Ace of Spades in downtown Sacramento, and Harlow’s Nightclub in midtown Sacramento.
Kline mentioned that students in Carmichael will also get public exposure while rehearsing, since they will play behind the large windows at the front of the building.
“The glazing in the front of the building is going to be our showcase, how we showcase our product,” he said. “And there’s no better product than kids in a rehearsal smiling and rocking out.
“So, you’ll be sitting (in your vehicle) on the corner of Fair Oaks (Boulevard) and Marconi (Avenue) watching kids jam out to iconic, influential music from all genres.”
Kline noted that, in addition to the visual aspect of youth performing near the front windows of the building, the property will also receive a new landmark.
“It’s the 1973 Volkswagen Westfalia,” he said. “We call it the hippie bus, and the name (of the vehicle) is Jimi (as in rock guitar legend Jimi Hendrix). It’s purple in color, (with the) ‘Purple Haze’ kind of thing, and it has daisies on it. It will be parked out in front.”
Stephanie Young, executive director of the Carmichael Chamber of Commerce, noted that the chamber is looking forward to the School of Rock’s inclusion in that community.
“The chamber is extremely excited about the School of Rock coming to Carmichael,” she said. “I’m personally familiar with the School of Rock out of Elk Grove – fantastic reputation.
“Having the School of Rock here in Carmichael for our community members to enjoy will bring so much positivity, and we’re all looking very forward to partnering with them on anything that should be coming up, accepting them into our community and helping them thrive.”
For more information about the School of Rock, call (916) 500-ROCK (7625) or write to www.cyi.SchoolofRock.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.