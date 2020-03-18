The Rotary Club of Elk Grove has been providing dictionaries to third grade classes in the Elk Grove Unified School District for the past 14 years.
“This year, we will distribute 1,300 dictionaries to 12 different schools in the school district - more dictionaries than any other club in Rotary District 5180,” Rotary President Sidney Smith said. “The excitement from the students when they receive their own dictionary is extremely rewarding to the Rotarians that help with this distribution.”
On Feb. 25, all students listened attentively to Rotarian Scott Edwards as he presided over the ceremony. He did a fantastic job of telling the students about the books they were going to receive – letting them know these are their books!
Rotarians President Sidney Smith, along with fellow Rotarians Debbie Paulson, Jon Colton, Past President Wade Lokka, Catherine Survalis, Nicolette Eberle, and Chris Branfuhr. Also in attendance were Maeola’s son George Beitzel and former Elk Grove School District Superintendent Robert Trigg. All distributed the dictionaries to eagerly awaiting students.
Finally everyone had their dictionary and they were busy looking for their favorite topic. A wonderful day for all!
“This is one of our core events – providing support to our youth,” Smith said. “First of all, wow! Every day, I wake thinking about how fortunate we are to live in Elk Grove! I am excited that non-Rotarians like George Beitzel and Robert Trigg came to participate in this great event. To meet the people and their families that schools, parks, and buildings are named after is rare these days. What a tremendous honor!”
