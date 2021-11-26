A project that began two years ago with our Rotary Club of Elk Grove is the Thankfulness Project, whereby we provide complete Thanksgiving dinners to those in need in our community.
This year, 100 baskets were filled with everything for complete Thanksgiving dinner, including ingredients for green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, and more, plus a $25.00 gift certificate for their choice of meat.
Coordinators for the project this year included Club President Maryl Lee Babcock, and members Debbie Paulson, Amy Souza, and Nancy Lucia. Numerous other club members assisted with packing the baskets for delivery.
A special thanks to Lucas and his crew at Bel Air Store 525 for gathering all the food and helping us load it into trucks.
The food baskets were delivered by Rotarians to families identified by the Elk Grove Unified School District as food insecure or needing a little extra help during the holidays.
As President Maryl Lee said, “Giving is not only the right thing to do at this time of the year, it is Rotary’s mission all year round. Our club’s members receive much joy being able to provide help and happiness to those in our community.”
