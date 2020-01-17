The 2nd annual Elk Grove Restaurant Week is happening on Jan. 20-26 and the Todo un Poco Bistro’s owner wants diners to think “pizza” when they consider her restaurant. They plan to showcase their pizza selections on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Todo un Poco (Spanish for “A Little of Everything”) has offered an diverse array of Mexican and Italian dishes at their Laguna West location for the past 22 years.
“A lot of people don’t think of us as a pizza place,” owner Marie Mertz said. “I want young people to come more often, not just for a special occasion.”
Todo un Poco’s regular menu offers unique pizzas such as a Chicken Mole pizza, a Chili Verde pizza, and a Punjabi pizza that has East Indian-influenced toppings such as masala spices.
Mertz noted that her restaurant also offers wine parings with pizza, which distinguishes Todo un Poco from local pizza spots that empathize beer with their pies.
“We’re more than Mexican and Italian food, we’re a great place to eat pizza,” she said.
Todo un Poco Bistro is at 9080 Laguna Main St. For more information, visit www.TodoUnPocoBistro.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.