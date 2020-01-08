Elk Grove’s dining scene will be showcased early in the new year when the 2nd annual Elk Grove Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, Jan. 20.
Explore Elk Grove, an organization that promotes the city, is hosting this event where customers can enjoy special discounts at participating restaurants. The event encourages Elk Grove residents to support local eateries and appreciate the community’s culinary diversity.
These restaurants will be a part of Elk Grove Restaurant Week: Baguettes (9380 Elk Grove-Florin Road), Black Bear Diner (8531 Bond Road), Blaze Pizza (8235 Laguna Blvd.), Bull Wings (9625 East Stockton Blvd.), Chason’s Crab Stadium (8839 Sheldon Road), Cilantro’s Mexican Grill (9320 Elk Grove Blvd.), Huckleberry’s (2745 Elk Grove Blvd.), Journey to the Dumpling (7419 Laguna Blvd.), Leatherby’s (8238 Laguna Blvd.), S.E.A. Hut (9655 Elk Grove-Florin Road), Sheldon Inn (9000 Grant Line Road), The Old Spaghetti Factory (7727 Laguna Blvd.), Todo un Poco Bistro (9080 Laguna Main St.), The Waffle Experience (8351 Elk Grove Blvd.).
Elk Grove Restaurant Week will last from Jan. 20-26. For more information on the participating restaurants, visit https://ExploreElkGrove.com/rw2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.