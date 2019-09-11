The Elk Grove Optimist Club sponsored the annual Kohl’s Child Spree in collaboration with the EGUSD Regional Student Support Centers and a host of community volunteers and partners on July 27.
The purpose is to give students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade who are experiencing socio-economic challenges a chance to attend a fun event and start school with new clothing, shoes, a haircut, and a backpack with school supplies and more!
The Optimist Club would like to thank all the chaperones who helped the students pick out their clothing; the Elk Grove Lions Club that provided breakfast for all the students, chaperones, and volunteers and gave free vision screening; Paula Maita & Company and the Soroptimists of Elk Grove for providing backpacks and school supplies; EGUSD Student Support Services for all their help; Great Clips for providing haircuts; Kohl’s volunteer employees who gave of their time; and the California Highway Patrol, Chick-fil-A, Elk Grove Police Department, UC Davis Trauma Prevention Safe Kids Greater Sacramento, and Trader Joe’s for their participation.
Thank you to the following who provided entertainment: magician Clancy Sutton; face painting by Amy Warren and Marla Moreno, and music fun by Amaya de la Cruz and Emma Presidio.
The Optimist Club would also like to thank our Kohl’s Spree Platinum Donors: Sacramento Consolidated Charities (Warren Weaver and Scott Lorigan); Gold Donors: Laguna Sunrise Rotary, Rotary Club of Elk Grove, and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church; Silver Donors: NuStar Foundation, Gill Moore, Jeff Dixon; Bronze Donors: The Benevity Community Impact Fund (Kohl’s Volunteers), Sandy Waite, Zoe Zunger/Linda Thompson, Kenneth Florence Oneto, and the Soroptimist International of Elk Grove; and our Friends of Youth Donors: Penny Clemons, Anita Rios, Barbara and Randall Feist, Rita Velasquez, Eugene Murray, John and Debbie Shook, and William & Irene Roltsch.
This event was a success because of all our volunteers and donors. Thank you!
If you are interested in learning more about the Elk Grove Optimist Club or donating to the Elk Grove Optimist Foundation please contact President Charlie Sleep (916) 385-1010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.