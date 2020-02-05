The Elk Grove Optimist Club invites local high school students to their annual scholarship competition. The winners can advance to the Optimist International’s district level where they can earn a $2,500 scholarship.
Participants can compete in either an essay or a speech contest. These competitions are open to students who are under age 19, and are currently enrolled in public, private, parochial, or home schools.
The essay contest focuses on the topic, “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you Imagine?” The entries must have a body of between 700 and 800 words – the title, footnotes, and bibliography cannot be included in that word count. The first place winner can receive $300 in cash and advance toward the district competition. The second and third place winners can respectively receive $200 and $100.
Each writer must submit an application, their essay, and a copy of his or her birth certificate. Submissions are due by Feb. 14 and can be mailed to Elk Grove Optimist Club, P.O. 672, Elk Grove, CA 95759.
The speech contest’s topic is “Just Imagine a World without Boundaries.” Each speech must be between four to five minutes long. Applicants must submit an application, a copy of the speech, and a copy of their birth certificate. Submissions are due by Feb. 18, and can be mailed to Elk Grove Optimist Club, P.O. 672, Elk Grove, CA 95759.
The first place winner can receive $300 in cash and advance toward the district competition. The second and third place winners can respectively receive $200 and $100.
Students who are deaf or hard of hearing are invited to enter the club’s communication contest. They will follow the same rules as the speech contest, except they must be certified to have a hearing loss of 40 decibels or more.
For contest application, students are advised to visit their English teachers or high school career centers. They can also contact the Optimist Club members Pat Weaver at (916) 685-3536 or Joan Estepa at (916) 687-7152.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.