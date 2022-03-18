Monique Sypkens caught the acting bug when she was 4 years old.
“I would always tell my parents that I wanted to be on TV,” she recalled. “I probably didn’t know what it meant.”
The Elk Grove native now has her first lead role in a television movie. She plays Heather, a struggling artist in a small town who meets a charming, yet suspicious neighbor in the murder mystery, “Sins in the Suburbs.”
Sypkens spoke with the Citizen about her long path that began with school plays at Elliott Ranch Elementary School and ultimately led her to Hollywood and a starring role in a mainstream movie.
She said that she previously acted in many small films and other projects that weren’t widely seen since they did not air on network television.
“I’m really grateful to be a part of something that has a platform that people all over can watch together,” Sypkens said about acting in a television movie.
She gave few details about “Sins” since it’s supposed to be a whodunit mystery but she summarized its tone as “You don’t really know someone until you really know them.” The actress said that her performance as Heather was not influenced by anyone she knew, but she did sympathize with her character’s struggles as an artist.
“It feels disheartening and hopeless at times - I brought out those feelings into that character,” Sypkens said.
She has worked in the Los Angeles area for the past seven years after she studied acting in Elk Grove, Sacramento, and California State University, Long Beach.
Sypkens mentioned that she was initially an environmental science major at that college. And then its theatre department revived her old love of acting. She soon switched majors.
“I was either going to major in theatre or drop out,” Sypkens said. “They have an excellent theatre program…I thought for sure I was supposed to be there.”
It was a homecoming for Skypens whose earlier roles included a grandmother in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” when she was a student at Elliott Ranch Elementary. Her acting advanced when she was involved in the Sacramento Theater Company’s Young Professionals Conservatory as well as the drama department at Franklin High.
In high school, she performed in a slew of productions ranging from classic dramas like “Les Misérables” to the light-hearted fare of “Hello, Dolly!” and “Annie.”
Sypkens credited her Franklin High drama teacher, Lisa Sandoval for positively impacting her. She worked alongside her as a teaching assistant in her classes.
“She was an incredible theater teacher,” she said. “You don’t realize how good your teachers are until you get into the world and realize what they taught you.”
Sypkens later became an educator in the Unusual Suspects Theatre Company and taught theater to inmates at juvenile facilities in Los Angeles. Her students were ages 11-18.
“They were kids who came from a rough background, and we were able to bring plays that we felt were relatable,” Sypkens recalled.
Her program taught them how to write plays that were later performed. Professional actors also joined readings of the scripts.
“A lot of the time, we would get stories that were very personal,” she said.
One student-written play was “Reflection: The Rico Story,” a drama set in the Zoot Suit era that focuses on an incarcerated boy who becomes cellmates with his estranged father that he never knew.
“It’s about healing and breaking generational curses,” Sypkens explained.
In reflecting on her six years of work with the Unusual Suspects, she said, “I was teaching and learning, and it was such a blessing to do that for so many years.”
As for what follows her work in “Sins in the Suburbs,” Sypkens said that she recently wrote, directed and acted in the short film, “Sion,” which will be released this summer.
“Sins in the Suburbs” airs at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., Saturday, March 19 on Lifetime.
