About 15 artists from across the Sacramento region were challenged to use fire to express themselves, and their results will be showcased at the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center in July. Such expressions include ceramic sculptures, glassworks, metalworks, and the ancient Japanese pottery technique of raku.
Freddy Santana, the curator and judge of the “Fired Art” show and competition, excitedly explained how raku is done.
“You fire (the pottery), and you take it out of the kiln while it’s 1,800 degrees – it sounds insane,” he said. “You then put it in these steel cans with combustibles and you create a really beautiful effect on the pieces.”
Santana will begin his 20th year of teaching art at Laguna Creek High School this August. The Citizen spoke with him before he taught a summer school class on ceramic art. In April, he co-organized a showcase of art produced by Elk Grove Unified School District employees.
Santana has been a ceramic artist for more than 30 years, but he noted that he started submitting his art in shows across the country during the past few years. His works will be displayed in this year’s 50/50 exhibit at the Sanchez Art Center in Pacifica.
“It’s only been in the last three years when I found a voice in my artwork and I’ve taken off and done shows,” he said.
For the “Fired Art,” show, Santana hopes that audiences will gain a new insight on the creative possibilities of fire.
“I’m hoping they’re going to see something they’ve never seen before, and I’m hoping they’re going to see some pieces with the idea that fire isn’t just a destructive tool, but it can actually be a creative tool within the art world,” he said.
The idea for the show was influenced by summer’s heat waves.
“We’re coming into the summer and it’s associated with heat and fire, and rising from the ashes,” Santana said.
The educator noted that many of his current and former students will submit for the show.
“This is their first professional, juried show,” he said. “They’re pretty excited and they’re like, ‘Wow, it’s not a student show, it’s a professional type of thing.”
Santana mentioned Beck Shadbourne, one of his advanced students who will enter UCLA’s art and design program this fall. He noted that he taught Shadbourne a technique for using a potter’s wheel for creating a unique piece with texture.
“And then you dry it out really fast and you basically throw it on the ground and stretch it out to create really extreme textures,” Santana recalled. “(Shadbourne) took a step further and created a wonderful face.”
The teacher said that his student was unable to find other artists showing that technique on social media.
“He just ran with it and created something cool and unique,” Santana said.
When it comes to judging the “Fired Art” competition, his standards are simple.
“I want to see something that no one has ever seen before and they’ll never forget,” he said. “I’m trying to look for something very unique that I’ve never seen before.”
The “Fired Art” show will last from July 1-27. There will be a reception and awards presentation on Saturday, July 1 from 4-7 p.m.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center is at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road. They are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays. For more information, visit www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.