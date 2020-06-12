The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center held a reception for their Members Art Show on June 6. They reopened their gallery since it was closed in March when Sacramento County public health officials issued a stay-at-home order to stop the spread of COVID-19. The county in late May announced that galleries can reopen as long as social distancing is practiced.
