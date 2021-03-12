The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center staff on March 6 revealed the winners of its 9th annual Open Fine Arts Competition, and handed out the awards at their First Saturday Art Reception.
Cynthia Abraham, director of Folsom’s Gallery at 48 Natoma, judged the competition. She chose one piece for best of show, as well as three winning submissions in each of five categories: acrylic, oil, photography, three-dimensional art, and water media.
Best of show went to “Diaphanous Drape,” an oil painting by Kate Blue. She also won first place in the oil category with “Beauty Queens.”
“I’m kind of flabbergasted to get both,” Blue said after the awards ceremony.
She said she chose her submissions, all depictions of women, in the hopes that the judge would appreciate highly figural artwork.
In “Diaphanous Drape,” a woman lies face down, covered by a translucent shroud. Blue said the subject was a friend of hers.
I was curious about trying to work with transparent drapes over the human body,” she added. “So it was my study on that.”
A painting based on a photo, “Beauty Queens” exemplifies Blue’s practice of using her street photography as inspiration in her art. It depicts three candidates for queen of the Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival in San Francisco; the framing highlights their arms and hands as they wave during a parade.
Tom McGee submitted what he considered his three best works from the past year, and two of them were awarded first place: “Amyloids in the Attic” in the acrylic category and “My Daughter The Doctor Who” in water media.
The former illustrator and IT professional said he began painting and drawing again after his retirement last year. With “Amyloids in the Attic,” he focused on his mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease, and “how she was holding her hands and looking kind of pensive. McGee said the image “captured for me the sense of declining cognitive ability.”
“My Daughter the Doctor Who” shows McGee’s daughter, a fan of the science-fiction series “Doctor Who,” posing as the show’s titular character.
“One day, she was wearing a black leather jacket, and the silhouette of the dark hair and the dark jacket struck me,” McGee said. “So I had her pose as our version of being a Doctor Who, a Black woman being a Doctor Who.”
It was a lifelong passion that led Jolene Matson to create “Iron Horse,” her first-place sculpture. The fine arts center member said, “I grew up with horses. I went through 4-H with horses. When I was in my early 20s, I started training horses at an Arabian horse ranch in Wilton,” Matson said.
Matson continued that one of the goals of her equine sculptures is “to show that beauty and power combined.”
The first-place photograph, “Unloading Produce Boat - Burano, Italy,” represents a transitional period in Dean Taylor’s artistic career: He captured the shot in 2005 on his first digital camera. The picture, brimming with color, shows a man moving crates out of a boat laden with watermelons, green beans, eggplants and other produce.
Taylor said he saw the boat while crossing a bridge over a canal and “couldn’t resist” snapping a picture. “Just a matter of being in the right place at the right time,” he said.
The Open Fine Arts Competition show continues through March 25. The center is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road. For more information, visit www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org, call (916) 685-5992, or email egfinearts@frontiernet.net.
The winners of the 9th annual Open Fine Arts Competition
Best of show: “Diaphanous Drape” by Kate Blue
First-place winners by category:
• Acrylic — “Amyloids In The Attic” by Tom McGee
• Oil — “Beauty Queens” by Kate Blue
• Photography — “Unloading Produce Boat - Burano, Italy”
by Dean Taylor
• 3D art — “Iron Horse” by Jolene Matson
• Water media — “My Daughter the Doctor Who”
by Tom McGee
