Local green thumbs can take a head start on their gardens by purchasing fruit and vegetable seedlings that were grown by volunteers at the Elk Grove Community Garden.
The nonprofit that manages the 1.1-acre lot will host their annual Plant Sale on April 10. Proceeds will help support the 17-year-old operation that offers more than 80 plots for volunteers to raise vegetables. The garden also hosts classes on diverse gardening topics such as composting and beekeeping. Garden volunteers also donate their produce to the Elk Grove Food Bank Services. Volunteer Mary Ellen Trapp told the Citizen they donated 54 pounds of food, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That hasn’t stopped, that’s been going strong,” she said about the food bank project.
Trapp said that the pandemic reduced the amount of volunteer help at the garden last year. Groups of volunteers typically remove weeds and help assist with mulching.
“There was not as much rain this year so the weeds are not as bad,” Trapp said about the current weed situation.
There are still plans to host gardening classes later this spring and summer. Trapp said they will have a beginning gardening class on April 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. The summer classes have not been scheduled yet.
As for the upcoming Plant Sale, there will be a wide variety of tomatoes, hot peppers, cucumbers, squashes, herbs, and other seedlings for sale. Featured tomato varieties include Sweet 100s, Big Boys, and Trapp’s favorite, Fourth of July.
She said that the plants were first raised at volunteers’ homes before they were transferred to the community garden’s greenhouse.
Trapp noted that supporters last year ordered plants online and then picked up them at the garden. They are plans to offer online preorders this year on the community garden’s website.
The Elk Grove Community Garden’s annual Plant Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10. Their garden is at 10025 Hampton Oak Drive, next to McConnell Park. For more information about the garden and their upcoming classes and Plant Sale preorders, visit www.ElkGroveCommunityGarden.org. Plant Sale customers can also arrange curbside pickup orders by text messaging, (916) 320-3195.
