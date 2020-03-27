salutes Women
Photo by Lance Armstrong

Former Elk Grove City Council Member Sophia Scherman joins the Elk Grove City Council on March 11 during a presentation of a proclamation recognizing March as Women’s History Month in Elk Grove. The council urges residents to commemorate and encourage the study of the contributions of women to society, to engage in open discussions about these contributions, and to celebrate and observe the vital role of women in history. Scherman was elected to the original City Council in 2000 and she served until 2012.