Former Elk Grove City Council Member Sophia Scherman joins the Elk Grove City Council on March 11 during a presentation of a proclamation recognizing March as Women’s History Month in Elk Grove. The council urges residents to commemorate and encourage the study of the contributions of women to society, to engage in open discussions about these contributions, and to celebrate and observe the vital role of women in history. Scherman was elected to the original City Council in 2000 and she served until 2012.
Most Popular
Articles
- Notorious landlord gets 12 years in prison
- Elk Grove police, Cosumnes Fire announce changes
- Police arrest suspect for two ATM robberies
- Authorities address public concerns on ‘stay-at-home’ order
- COVID-19 Update: City facilities closed to public
- EG restaurants adapt to coronavirus situation
- Where to get takeout in Elk Grove during the coronavirus shutdown
- Transportation board approves $8.4 billion expenditure plan
- Cosumnes River College to celebrate golden anniversary
- Second EG resident tests positive for coronavirus
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.