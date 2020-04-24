Elk Grove City Council members last week shared self-portraits of their face coverings to encourage residents to also cover their noses and mouths when they go out in public. They made this statement after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made that recommendation to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
For information on face coverings and the coronavirus, visit www.CDC.gov/coronavirus. Pictured clockwise: Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, and City Council members Darren Suen, Stephanie Nguyen, and Pat Hume.
