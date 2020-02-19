The Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce welcomed the newest members at the January membership luncheon held at Valley Hi Country Club. This monthly luncheon provides the opportunity for new members to introduce themselves and their business to those in attendance. Pictured are: Armand Camaioni of Purely CBD; James Mayo of Dale Carnegie Training of Sacramento; Shane Carter of Cryo Me; Roslyn Grant of Answer Home Loans; and Frank Dover and Nicole Kaminski of Scandinavian Designs. February’s luncheon will be held at Valley Hi Country Club on Friday, Feb. 28. Visit the Chamber’s website, www.ElkGroveCA.com for further details.
