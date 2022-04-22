More than 4,000 people gathered at Elk Grove Regional Park during the early evening of April 15 to sample ales or lagers from more than 60 breweries.
Last week’s rain did not fall on the crowd that saw the return of the Elk Grove Brewfest, which was previously canceled in 2020 and 2021, due to restrictions against large gatherings in the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who still had tickets from the canceled parties were accepted into this year’s sold-out festival.
Jane Tanner and Bill Hable were simply pleased to be at the festival that had pleasant weather as opposed to their hometown of Milwaukee, Wisc.
“Our problem in Wisconsin is that we got 60 days to have parties outdoors,” Hable mentioned.
Tanner added they maybe have 90 days “in a good year.”
She said they’ve spent their winters in California for the past eight to 10 years, and they were staying with her sister and brother-in-law.
“It’s great to see all of the people from Elk Grove – we’ve talked with the mayor and had a chance to talk with the sheriff and a lot of common folks,” Hable said about their experience at the beer festival.
Beers in Sac has organized the Elk Grove Brewfest since 2016 and typically held every festival at the Old Town Plaza. They chose the larger park space this year and held the party near the park’s Rotary Grove and Pavilion. The city of Elk Grove sponsored the 2022 festival.
“We had a number of hurdles to jump through this year for this event,” said Misty Alafranji, an organizer from Beers in Sac. “The last two years were canceled, but we’re honoring (those years’) tickets.”
She said there is consideration to bring the festival back to Elk Grove next year.
Proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit the City of Refuge, Sacramento, which is a nonprofit that works with at-risk youth and young adults.
“They’re really in the trenches and they make such a big impact on people from all different demographics,” Alafranji told the Citizen before the festival. “We’re really excited to partner with them – I’ve known them for a long time and when we had this opportunity, I thought it’d be a great way to really put them out there and spread the word.”
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen stood in the long VIP line that stretched to the Pavilion’s parking lot. VIP ticket holders were admitted an hour early into the festival.
“You can see here the crowds are just enormous,” Singh-Allen told the Citizen. “We’ve outgrown the old location so we’re happy to bring it here in the park – it’s just great to be out here with the community, celebrating and loving life.”
Jonathan Martinez, co-owner of Elk Grove’s Tilted Mash Brewing, was a little worried that his brewery’s booth would run out of beer before the general admission crowd was let into the festival. He said their ube cheesecake-flavored sour ale was a hit that night.
“We’re about to run out of beer in an hour, maybe less,” he said. “It’s still pretty crowded and they’re still letting people in?”
Local homebrewers from the Elk Grove Brewers Guild had a booth where they offered samples of unique ales such as a dragonfruit sour ale and Tobin Boyd’s poblano pepper-flavored witbier. In judging the festival’s crowd, he said that community life appeared to be returning to the times before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m glad to have it back,” Boyd said about the festival. “It’s really good to see a lot of different people; it’s good to see people going back to normal.”
At 8 p.m. sharp, Andrew Mohsenzadegan of Elk Grove’s Flatland Brewing Company, opened a large magnum bottle of his brewery’s mint chocolate, pistachio, vanilla-flavored stout to friends.
“I think that people are excited to be back out, obviously moving it to the park makes a lot of sense to house this many people,” he said. “The weather worked out great - I thought we would be rained out.”
The Hungry Pecker Brewing Company, which opened its brewery in Old Town after the pandemic began in 2020, made their Elk Grove Brewfest debut this year. They poured their popular Mexican-style lager, Seven Spanish Angels, and their triple India Pale Ale, Pecker Wrecker at the party.
Tree Pearson, a brewer and back-of-the-house manager for Hungry Pecker, said their taproom is attracting more customers.
“We’re getting more and more foot traffic,” he said. “We’re getting cans now and people are buying (beer) to-go.”
During the pandemic’s early period, Elk Grove’s Waterman Brewing Company opened a restaurant at their Dino Drive taproom.
“During COVID, it was definitely a green light for us,” sales representative Josh Works said about the restaurant. “It saved us, we’re just glad that everything reopened.”
At the Elk Grove Brewfest, his brewery tapped Snow Leopard, a Czech-style pilsner, which was brewed to raise money for the Sacramento Zoo’s snow leopards.
Bill Wood, a former brewer for the Auburn Alehouse and the now-closed Elk Grove Brewing Company, said that his current home, the Lodi Beer Company, expanded their restaurant space after the pandemic began two years ago.
“They paid me to do construction for a month and then we started selling beer,” he said. “We were able to survive.”
Wood poured samples of Lodi’s “VIP beers” that included a blonde ale that was aged in chardonnay barrels for three months.
“People have been waiting for (the festival) since COVID is kind of over,” Wood said. “Everything has opened up and people are ready to go out.”
