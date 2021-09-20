Uncorked & Uncapped, a festival that spotlights Elk Grove’s breweries and wineries, will debut in Old Town Elk Grove on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The VIP early admission passes are sold out, but general admission and designated driver tickets will continue to be sold through Sept. 22.
On tap are all of Elk Grove’s five breweries as well as five local wineries. The Turlock-based Dust Bowl Brewing Company will also serve samples of their ales at the festival. They plan to open a 3,000-square foot taproom on Railroad Street, next to the Old Town Plaza, later this fall.
Featured breweries are Dreaming Dog, Hungry Pecker, Flatland, Tilted Mash, and Waterman.
Flatland, which revived Elk Grove’s beer scene when they opened their Survey Road spot in 2016, will offer their unique and experimental brews at the festival. Co-owner Andrew Mohsenzadegan told the Citizen they will pour Pineapple Dreams, an India pale ale that was brewed with “new-school” techniques to bring out pineapple-like flavors. They will also offer the VIP guests, Digital Interference, which is an imperial stout that’s flavored with coconut, hazelnuts, and vanilla beans.
Wine will be poured by the Adkins Family Vineyards, Christopher Cellars, McConnell Estates, South Slope, and Vannatta wineries.
The food vendors include local restaurants Baguettes Deli, Café Elk Grove, and Netillo’s Takos.
Students from the School of Rock’s Elk Grove location will play a concert at the festival that night.
This event is being organized by Explore Elk Grove and Invest Elk Grove, both city organizations that work to encourage economic and tourist development in Elk Grove.
“It’s to really help promote and market the craft brewery and winery scene here in Elk Grove, and to elevate the awareness of them,” said Aaryn Val, the executive director of Explore Elk Grove.
As per state and Sacramento County COVID safety guidelines, masks are recommended for attendees. Val said that hand sanitizers and handwashing stations will be available on site.
The Uncorked & Uncapped festival lasts from 6-9 p.m. General admission tickets are $55 and the Designated Driver tickets are $25. For ticket purchases, visit www.CorksAndCaps.org. The Old Town Plaza is at the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.