An Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) student art exhibit was put on display for the first time at the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center on Feb. 4.
The 65 art pieces on display were selected out of 176 student submissions from various EGUSD high schools and ranged from drawings, paintings, photography, digital media and ceramics.
Members of both the fine arts center and the school district organized the exhibit.
Gallery Manager and Curator Darrci Robertson explained that the fine arts center had several competitions in the past, but had trouble with having a single school participate in the exhibit in recent years.
Robertson said she brainstormed with Leah Newton and Jennifer Wilbanks from the EGUSD’s Visual and Performing Arts department to host this exhibit with art submitted from all of the high schools in the district.
“The district and the art center are trying to support the growth of the students in Elk Grove Unified School District with critical and creative thinking skills,” said Robertson in a Zoom call. “So, the gallery experience supports that effort.”
Wilbanks said in a separate zoom call that Newton had established a relationship with the fine arts center and worked with them on what can they do “in partnership to support both the center and being able to highlight our district in the arts.”
“It really is [the fine art center’s] event but we helped with messaging,” said Wilbanks. “We made sure that our art teachers had the information and could share it with the students, and invite the students to participate if they’d like to.”
The exhibit’s Feb. 4 reception was filled with attendees, ranging from students, art teachers, family members and even regular passersby curious of the burgeoning art exposition held at the center.
“I didn’t know this was a high school event, and I’m walking in and I’m way too impressed,” attendee Angelika Basurto said. “This is all really amazing. I love the variety too, so creative.”
Student artists like Emily Moser from Florin High School submitted her art because she’s been in art for all four of her high school years and believed this would be a good opportunity since she’s “grown a lot in art.”
Freddy Santana, an art teacher from Laguna Creek High School, said it was amazing to see all of the student art hanging in the gallery.
“I’m really not surprised by the quality of the work, but it’s still amazing to see it hanging in a gallery,” he said. “It’s rare that students get these opportunities to show in the gallery, getting juried in, and they chose the best of the best for their show.”
Pleasant Grove High School art teacher Jennifer Chilcoat-Ghio emphasized the hard work the students had to put in for their submissions in the gallery, such as the work that went into her students’ ceramics.
“They work really hard - they put a lot of time and effort into the pieces they create, both the conception through detailed sketches, and then they have to actually make that come to life in clay,” she said. “They’re amazing.”
At the gallery, awards were presented to the students for honorable mentions, third, second and first place, along with best of show.
“I’m just really happy and pleased with the support from the school district and the individual high school teachers who have helped us promote the arts in Elk Grove,” Robertson said.
The student art exhibit will stay on display throughout the month of February at the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center, 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road.
