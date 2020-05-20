Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center has been closed for two months.
Their staff had to cancel several shows this spring, including a showcase of Mary Sorrel’s stained glass and sculpture exhibit, the arts center’s May art competition, and their annual Artists’ Studio Tour that would have invited community members to visit the studios of local artists.
In the interim, the arts center’s directors and volunteers have been steadily working on ensuring that the art gallery will keep doors open after the stay-at-home restrictions from the state and Sacramento County are lifted.
To that end, they have expanded their Facebook and Instagram presence, pursued grants specific to the arts as well as loans for non-profits. They also asked for a reprieve on their rent and have been working on “virtual” or online tours.
The center now plans to reopen on Wednesday, June 3, pending further instructions from the state.
“We will practice safe-distancing protocols at that time,” explained Cheryl Griess, the center’s publicity and marketing chair. “Our biggest challenges will be to deal with the public’s very real fear of gathering once again. We want to assure the public that once we are released from the ‘Stay at Home’ strictures, we will maintain safe protocols for people to visit our gallery, which will include wearing masks, temperature checks at the door, and safe distancing procedures.”
Community members are invited to support the arts center by visiting their website, www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org. There, you can donate to the center or browse through the list of artists that have been shown in the gallery.
“We also have an online store at that website,” Griess said. “We will continue to sell our artists’ work in this online venue, and will make arrangements with buyers for safe pick-up of their art purchases.”
She expressed the center’s appreciation during this time, which includes donations during the recent Big Day of Giving on May 7, and from the city of Elk Grove in their recent grant considerations.
“We are so pleased to be regarded as a valuable asset to our community,” Griess said.
Currently the arts center is calling on culinary artists for the inaugural culinary art show, which will celebrate the love of food as well as those who prepare it.
The deadline for entries is June 12 for the show, which will run from July 4-24 with an artist reception from 4-7 p.m. on July 11. For more information, visit www.elkgrovefineartscenter.org.
The Elk Grove Art Center is located at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Elk Grove 95624.
