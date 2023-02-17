While sitting inside her Old Town Elk Grove art gallery surrounded by walls adorned with her colorful paintings, fine artist Zhang Guo Xiang – commonly known as Annie Peony – had a look of contentment on her face.
Peony told the Citizen this week that she has a great sense of satisfaction owning and operating Annie Peony Fine Art Gallery, which is located in a century-old house at 9635 Elk Grove-Florin Road, just south of Elk Grove Boulevard.
“I am very happy and proud to be a Chinese woman business owner in Elk Grove,” she said. “I am very satisfied and blessed to be here in such a historic and economically striving community.”
Having grown up in China and immigrated to the United States in 2015, her ownership of the gallery not only represents a fulfillment of a personal dream as an artist, but her gallery is everyday proof that she is living her American Dream.
Peony, who has lived in Elk Grove since 2018, mentioned that she gained her love for art while she was attending middle school in China. Her first interest was drawing flowers.
She would improve her artistic skills in high school before attending Hengyang Normal University, in Hengyang, China, where she majored in oil painting and graduated in 1993.
Peony later furthered her studies in art at Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, a national university in Guangzhou, China.
She also received art lessons from the famous Chinese-Taiwanese artist Yim Maukun.
Although Peony additionally spent about two years designing clothes, she returned to her first love: painting. She would ultimately build a more than 20-year career as a professional artist.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for her current gallery was held in August 2021. Peony previously had galleries in China and Sacramento, as well as in another Elk Grove location. She opened her first gallery in China in 2005.
During her time in California, Peony has exhibited her art in multiple galleries, including the Kennedy Gallery in midtown Sacramento.
Peony mainly works in the media of oil, acrylic and watercolor, and her paintings include such depictions as landscapes, people, animals, houses and automobiles.
One of the rooms of her gallery is dedicated to watercolor art on paper.
While she has painted in a variety of styles, Peony is mostly drawn to creating impressionistic art, which she said allows her a lot of creative freedom.
“Most of the time, I like the rich color in impressionistic style,” she said. “Before, I painted some realism style, and early in China, I painted some still life (paintings with) apples, grapes or some bottle or some flower. I really don’t like to do that. I want more freedom.”
All of the art that hangs on walls throughout this gallery are original works, and the only reproductions of her paintings are images on greeting cards, which are available in the gallery’s lobby.
The sizes of Peony’s works have ranged from her contributions to murals in Sacramento to 5-inch by 7-inch paintings, a collection of which are currently on display at her gallery.
Due to their intricate details, very small paintings require a lot of patience, Peony said.
“They’re not easy to control, because they’re so small,” she said. “But it’s OK. Have fun.”
Peony noted that she has an emotional approach to painting.
“My paintings really seem more free and I express my mood (through painting),” she said. “I get to do some feelings from my heart.”
Peony mentioned that because she paints with so much emotion, she never creates the same painting or object twice.
“Even if you paint the same object, you cannot repeat it, you cannot do (it twice),” she said. “It’s always different, because it’s the feeling when you paint it by hand. You can’t paint the object the same.”
In addition to painting on a regular basis and operating her gallery, Peony holds on-site art classes and offers rental space for other painters.
She also enjoys playing the piano that is located in her gallery.
As she continues to produce her artworks in Elk Grove, Peony is eager to further enrich the artistic culture in this city, and educate the youth about the joys of painting with a brush in a time when digital artwork is so prevalent.
Annie Peony Fine Art Gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information about this gallery, call (916) 793-7484 or visit the website, www.AnniePeony.com.
