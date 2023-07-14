With summertime here and kids out of school, many youth are seeking activities to keep themselves busy during their current break from school. One such activity, which can be both fun and fulfilling, is becoming a volunteer with the Elk Grove Anti-Trash Volunteers.
This community group offers an opportunity for people of all ages to join in on helping to rid of trash and litter from local neighborhoods, parks and open spaces. And for students who are seeking community service credits, these projects qualify for such credits.
On the first and third Saturday of each month, the group holds its cleanup days, beginning at 9 a.m. Typically, the cleanups last no more than 90 minutes.
The next cleanup day and location will be announced through the group’s Facebook page.
Sharon Anderson, spokesperson for the group, noted that there are also opportunities for kids to participate in community cleanups on weekdays.
“We use Facebook, and we have a group, called the (EG Cleanup) Chalkboard!, on our Facebook wall, where we will post periodic weekday cleanups,” she said. “Because the kids are out of school, they can participate on a weekday. And so, we’ll post that there. But there’s even more opportunities with the River City Waterway Alliance. Granted, it’s currently not local. We will be local soon over at the Bufferlands at the (Sacramento Regional County) Sanitation District (in Elk Grove).”
Anderson added that youth actually have fun picking up trash as volunteers with the group.
“For the kids, they may not think that picking up trash is fun, but it’s like a treasure hunt,” she said. “We always (say to) the kids, ‘Hey, when you come back, let us know if you picked up a doll head, if you picked up something that looks really scary, if you picked up something really gross or if you saw this.’
“And they get excited, because in their mind, they’re like, ‘treasure hunt, scavenger hunt.’ They leave thinking, ‘Crap, I have to pick up trash,’ and they come back going, ‘I found this, I found this giant piece of wood.’ They come back so excited over the thing they found that it changes their mindset about picking up trash.”
Anderson noted that minors joining the group on cleanup days are required to have a parent or guardian with them. But she added that exceptions can be made for older youth.
“Sometimes we will act as the guardian for older teenagers,” she said. “With a parent’s permission, we’ll go ahead and do that.”
As for the formation of this local cleanup group, the Elk Grove Anti-Trash Volunteers was founded in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been working to beautify the community ever since.
Anderson mentioned that the locations of the cleanup sites are selected by the core members of the group. In addition to Anderson, those core members include Jerry Brillante, Rudy Garcia, Khaliah Ingram, David Irons and Liz Irons.
“(It will be asked), ‘Where do we want to go next for a ‘trash dash?’” she said. “We’ll just go clean up a roadway area or we do something called a ‘karma cleanup,’ where we’ll clean up some place on private property. For instance, Walgreens parking lot, where it can be a disaster. And after one hour, we can get the place looking normal again.
“But we don't do those very frequently, but we plan to. We want to partner with Sky River Casino and do maybe their area, because we know what hides in the bushes. They don’t always see it, but it’s there.”
Anderson added that the group is also in communication with the city and the Cosumnes Community Services District regarding locations that could use cleanups.
Among those cleanup sites are places where goats have been used to graze on weeds on city property, Anderson noted.
“The trash is always exposed afterwards,” she said.
Other places that the group has cleaned include areas along Franklin Creek, Strawberry Creek, Elk Grove Creek and Laguna Creek.
Anderson mentioned that the group has been told that it is doing work that taxpayers should be receiving through government services.
“We’re of the belief it doesn’t matter who does it, as (long as) Elk Grove is clean, that we maintain and clean Elk Grove,” she said.
For additional information about the Elk Grove Anti-Trash Volunteers’ community cleanups, visit the group’s Facebook page or write to the email address, EGTrashGroup@gmail.com.
