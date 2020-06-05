Local high school graduations now viewable online
Fourteen high schools across the Elk Grove Unified School District had their “virtual” or online graduation ceremonies premiere this week.
They could not hold in-person ceremonies at the Golden 1 Center, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s stay-at-home order that prohibits large gatherings. The schools instead have video presentations that include speeches from students and faculty as well as musical performances, and photographs of each graduate in a cap and gown.
These views can be watched on the Elk Grove school district’s YouTube channel, ElkGroveUnified.
