Four local high schools compete in academic decathlon
The 40th annual Sacramento County Academic Decathlon was held at Folsom High School on Feb. 1. Teams from four Elk Grove area schools took on this year’s competition that challenges students on their academic knowledge and skills such as public speaking.
The academic theme for the 2020 match was entitled, “In Sickness and in Health: An Exploration of Illness and Wellness.” Folsom High’s team was announced as the county’s champion.
Of the teams from the Elk Grove school district, Pleasant Grove High had the highest ranking at 4th place. Their top-scoring team member was Troy Osborn and his teammate Krystal Nguyen won a Team Leadership Award.
Here are the rankings of the other local teams: Sheldon (8th place), Elk Grove (11th place), Monterey Trail (12th place).
