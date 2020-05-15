Cosumnes River College to stay online this fall
The Los Rios Community College District announced on May 12 that all of their colleges, including Cosumnes River College, will continue holding most of their classes online this fall.
This district closed their campuses and moved their colleges online in March, due to concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
“We do not take this decision lightly,” the Los Rios administration stated in a Facebook announcement. “By making it now – despite not knowing for certain what the public health dynamics will be in a few months – it gives our students times to prepare for classes in the fall.”
They noted there will be an exception for the classes that can’t be taught online. Students are advised to visit the Los Rios website, https://losrios.edu/ for assistance with online resources and support.
