State releases this year’s ‘Dashboard’ report on school progress
Parents and other community members can check out a local school’s academic progress in this year’s California Dashboard report online.
The California Department of Education created this website to display a school district or an individual school’s annual performance in topics such as graduation rates, suspension rates, college and career readiness. Users can also view a school’s progress in meeting the state’s standards in mathematics and language arts.
Each school or school district’s progress is visualized like a car dashboard’s symbols.
To view the California Dashboard report, visit www.CaSchoolDashBoard.org.
