Two Elk Grove elementary schools were recognized as 2020 California Distinguished Schools this month.
The California Department of Education announced on Dec. 18 that Arthur C. Butler and James McKee elementary schools received the honor. They are among 323 schools across the state that were honored for their academic programs and practices.
Bindy Grewal, the Elk Grove school district’s assistant superintendent of preK-6 education, spoke about the schools’ success.
“The parent communities and school faculty recognize the important role they play in their students’ lives in helping shape our future leaders and uses that as motivation to continue to provide all of their students with the best educational experience possible,” she said in a press statement.
Butler and McKee will remain as California Distinguished Schools for two years. They’ll be recognized at an awards ceremony at the Disneyland Resort in February.
