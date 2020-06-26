EG school board to review district’s new education plan during COVID-19 challenge
The Elk Grove Unified School District board on June 30 will review a proposed education plan for their district’s 67 schools when they start the 2020-21 school year in August.
They will consider the options of either reopening campuses, keeping them closed and continuing online classes, or adopting a “hybrid” model is a mix of in-person and online classes.
The district’s schools have been closed since early March after district officials announced that a few students were exposed to COVID-19 from relatives. These schools later started distance learning practices in mid-April by having students continue their schoolwork by taking online classes until their school year ended in late May.
If the district reopens campuses then the staff is expected to follow county and state health guidelines by making sure that surfaces are regularly cleaned and that students and staff practice social distancing.
The school board’s June 30 meeting will be held online at 5 p.m. Members of the public can view the meeting and submit comments to the board by visiting the Elk Grove school district’s website, www.EGUSD.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.