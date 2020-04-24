Elk Grove Unified begins online classes for 67 schools
Students at 67 schools across the Elk Grove Unified School District started online classes while their campuses will remain closed through the end of the current school year.
District officials shut down all of their campuses and canceled all student activities on March 7 after relatives of a few students tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Middle and high schools began their distance learning programs on April 16, and the elementary schools began online instruction on April 20. Earlier this month, the district lent Chromebook computers to students who needed online access to their classes.
District staff reported on April 20 that 90% of Elk Grove Unified’s middle and high school students checked into their school sites last week. Their schools continued to reach out to students who did not check in yet, the district staff said.
As for the elementary schools, 90% of students in grades 1-6 were connected to their school sites, as of April 21.
Preschoolers as well as transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students were given homework packets. Their teachers will also contact them twice a week, the district staff reported. The distribution of Chromebooks will continue and the district is still working to provide wi-fi “hotspots” to students who lack an online connection.
All students will have their school year end on May 29.
