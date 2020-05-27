Elk Grove Unified announces Employees of the Year
Despite the campus closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Elk Grove Unified School District kept their tradition of announcing their Employees of the Year in late May. The district staff used the Zoom application to announce the honorees on the internet.
Each honoree was nominated by his or her peers, and they were recognized as a respected representative of their labor union.
The following are the 2020 Teachers of the Year: Caroline Martin, an English language instructional coach for the district’s English Learner Services; Christa King, a special education teacher at John Ehrhardt Elementary School; and Lynda Bettencourt, a teacher at James Rutter Middle School. They all come from the Elk Grove Education Association.
King and Bettencourt were also nominated for the 2020 Sacramento County Teacher of the Year honor.
Here are the other Employees of the Year:
•American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees: Linda Seamons, a library technician at Anna Kirchgater Elementary School
•Amalgamated Transit Union: Rick Flint, a bus driver
•California School Employees Association: Janice Hinde, a health assistant for the Student Support and Health Services
•Elk Grove Team for Education/Administrative Management and Support: Jennifer Yamzon, an occupational therapist for the Special Education department
•Elk Grove Team for Education/Administrative Management and Support: Penny Whalen, a secretary at Laguna Creek High School
•Elk Grove Team for Education/Administrative Management and Support: Martin Hock III, the principal of Sunrise Elementary School
•National United Health Workers: Pam Seigen, a mental health therapist for Student Support and Health Services
•Psychologists and Social Workers: Catherine Babero, a social worker for Student Support and Health Services.
