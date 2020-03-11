Early California Days, a living-history event that debuted last year, will return to Elk Grove Regional Park as an annual attraction, said Elk Grove Society President Ken Miller. This festival will be held on March 28-29.
“We have various groups that are going to participate from the California Living History pioneers, the Daughters of Utah Pioneers,” he said. “The National Civil War Association is going to be there with a cannon for display only. They’re going to show people in uniform, talk to people about the Civil War.”
A Buffalo Soldiers preservation group and representatives of the Cosumnes River Preserve will also be there.
Early California Days draws attention to the years 1840 to 1880, when California was the focus of the United States and people from around the world. It was during that era that gold was discovered, private citizens acquired vast acres of land, and California became a state.
The free event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, will begin with an opening ceremony on the main stage.
Local officials will arrive at the ceremony via stagecoach. Miller confirmed that Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli will be among those officials.
Horses from Top Hand Ranch will draw the stagecoach, which is owned by the Ed Keema family.
Top Hand Ranch will additionally offer wagon rides to attendees of the event for $3 per person.
One of the big draws of Early California Days, and Miller’s favorite part of the event, is the musket firings.
Attendees can also listen to speeches on regional history by Tom Mahon, of Elk Grove’s Mahon Ranch; Roberta Tanner, of the Elk Grove Historical Society and the Daughters of Utah Pioneers; and Michael Harris, who will speak about black agricultural history in the Sacramento region. Mahon will speak about ranching.
Participating in the program for the first time will be the US-China Railroad Friendship Association. They will be celebrating the sesquicentennial of the completion of the first transcontinental railroad, which brought together the Central Pacific and Union Pacific railroads in the Utah Territory on May 10, 1869.
Also making their Early California Days debut will be the Kit Carson Mountain Men of Amador County.
Entertainment will include performances by Ballet Folklorico dancers, and TOFA of Sacramento’s Pacific Island dancers.
Also present will be the Blue Canyon Gang, a Western action drama group.
As a family-friendly event, Early California Days will offer games, activities and other attractions for kids.
Miller said that an important part of this event is its free admission.
“It’s totally free this year, no parking fee, no admission,” he said. “We’re going to have a big crowd.”
Elk Grove Regional Park is at 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road.
