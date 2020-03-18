The Elk Grove Historical Society announced on March 12 they canceled the 2nd annual Early California Days festival that was to be held at Elk Grove Regional Park on March 28-29. This event was a “living history” celebration where participants dress and act as if they are in 19th century California.
Organizers canceled the festival out of safety concerns over large public gatherings during the coronavirus situation.
“This is a heartbreaker for us, as we have put a year’s work into the planning of this free event,” organizers stated in an announcement.
They plan to return Early California Days to Elk Grove next year.
