Artists from across the Sacramento region submitted work for the art competition held at this year’s Elk Grove Multicultural Festival on Aug. 24. Entries were displayed at Elk Grove Regional Park’s Pavilion.
Ali Akbar’s portrait, “Bob Dylan” was honored as the best in show. Art show organizer Margaret Munson of nonprofit Elk Grove Artists mentioned that Adam Watson submitted a photograph for the first time and won first place in the photography category.
