Dia de los Miles, a running event featuring 5K, 1-mile and kids’ runs, will be held at Elk Grove Regional Park on Sunday, Oct. 16.
As a themed event, Dia de los Miles serves as an extension of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which will end on Oct. 15.
This family-friendly running event was organized by Fleet Feet, which began its business in Sacramento in 1976 and now has several local stores, including a store on Laguna Boulevard that opened three years ago. That store will be relocating in about two weeks to The Ridge Shopping Center on Elk Grove Boulevard.
Race day activities will begin at the park at 7 a.m. with the packet pickup for registered runners. Packets will also be available for pickup at Elk Grove’s Fleet Feet store, 8238 Laguna Blvd. #200, on Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beginning at 8 a.m. the next day will be the start of the 5K and 1-mile races, which will followed by an awards ceremony for those events.
The quarter-mile and half-mile kids’ runs will begin at 9 a.m. Those runs will be supported by a cheer section with people playing maracas.
Each race participant and staff member will receive an event T-shirt, and all 5K and 1-mile registrants will receive a medal, which features colorful, Dia de los Muertos-related artwork. A different medal will be given to participants in the kids’ races.
People pushing strollers and arriving with well-behaved dogs will be “welcome to join in the fun,” notes an announcement for the event.
In addition to the featured running events, Dia de los Miles will include a mercado (Spanish for “market”).
The mercado, which will close at 11 a.m., will present the works of local artisans who will offer Latino arts and crafts for sale, and some of the merchants will be Elk Grove business operators.
Among the offerings at the mercado will be jewelry, clothes, bags and plants. Also adding to the attractions will be music provided by a disc jockey, and post-race burritos made by the Sacramento area business, Oscar’s Very Mexican Food.
There will also be the “Kids’ Corner,” with children’s activities, including arts and crafts, and nail decorating and temporary tattoos by the Elk Grove business, Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids.
Another feature of the event will be a Dia de los Muertos booth where attendees can learn a variety of things, including how to build an altar.
Dia de los Muertos, which is translated as Day of the Dead, is a holiday that originated in Mexico and is designed for people to celebrate and honor their deceased friends and family members.
This year, Dia de los Muertos will be celebrated in the United States on Nov. 1-2.
Liz Saenz, spokesperson and organizer for Dia de los Miles, mentioned that the organizers are hopeful that this running event will become an annual attraction.
“We’re super excited to see how this first one turns out,” she said.
Saenz mentioned that the event is a benefit for Latino Outdoors Sacramento-Central Valley.
“They’re an organization that ensures that all diversity is met through outdoor opportunities,” she said. “So, whether that’s hikes or nature walks or like (all-terrain vehicle) rides, anything that’s outdoors, they want to bring it to the table and (make such activities) accessible for everyone.”
The excitement for this event has been great, Saenz noted.
“We’re nearing 900 (registered race participants),” she said. “Every time someone signs up in the store, they’re always super excited. They go, ‘Oh, my goodness, like a Dia de los Muertos run.’ They’ve never seen something that’s in the running community that’s represented that way.”
Saenz told the Citizen that it is important to Dia de los Miles’ organizers to create a “bright and vibrant (event) – just like our people and our culture.”
She added that because of her own Hispanic heritage, she has an additional reason to personally be excited about this event.
“I’m Mexican, I’m a Latina woman, (and) I’m really proud of it,” Saenz said. “I grew up in probably mostly Caucasian areas, so I think it was always important for my grandparents and parents to make sure I was equally represented.
“(Through Hispanic-themed events), it’s always worth bringing people out and showing them your side of your culture.”
Saenz mentioned that the event’s organizers are hoping for about 1,000 participants.
“We aren’t cutting off (registration) yet, so people still have plenty of time to sign up,” she said. “We really want to give the people of Elk Grove the next 21 days to sign (up to participate in the event).”
She noted that there are still a lot of openings for the kids’ races, “and a lot of medals for them.”
Those who are unable to attend this event will be given the online option of paying for the event, and then receiving a medal and a T-shirt in the mail. Virtual participants can run their 5K or 1-mile race on their own, anytime that is convenient for their own schedules.
Saenz mentioned that Dia de los Miles is an event for people of a wide range of athletic abilities.
“Even if you don’t think you can complete the 5K, we’ll be cheering you on the whole time,” she said.
Registration fees for this event are $52 for the 5K and 1-mile runs, and $20 for the kids’ runs.
To register for Dia de los Miles or to obtain other information about this event, visit the website, www.DiadelosMiles.com.
Elk Grove Regional Park is at 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road.
