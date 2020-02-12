Dancers, aged 2-102, can shake their groove thangs at a glow-in-the-dark dance party at Laguna Town Hall on Friday, Feb. 21.
Local parks provider, the Cosumnes Community Services is hosting this gathering that lasts from 5:30-9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear bright clothing that can dramatically glow under florescent lights.
While it’s been said that any color can glow in the dark so long as there’s a fluorescent light or the color is naturally phosphorescent, you can’t go wrong with just wearing white and some neon to pop. If you are going for an eerie feel, neon greens can do the trick. Hot pink can also be a hot pick. Another recommendation is a glow-in-the-dark puff paint on a white T-shirt.
This family dance is organized for a month when the CSD typically hosts father-daughter dances that quickly sell out in advance.
“It was really cool to see the multi-generations coming out,” district spokesperson Jenna Brinkman said about last year’s dance. “We had a lot of grandparents, parents and children. It was really fun to see them out of the house, away from the screens and see them having a lot of fun.”
On tap for the Feb. 21 shindig are DJ sets, a pizza dinner, and photo opportunities.
Brinkman said that the dance will have a laidback, come-as-you-are vibe.
“You can create fun outfits, but just come casual and be ready for fun. Everything is pre-planned with a pizza dinner included, and it’s affordable at $15 per person,” she said.
Advanced registration is required since space will be limited at the dance. Attendees can register at www.YourCSD.com, call (916) 405-5600, or visit 8820 Elk Grove Blvd.
Laguna Town Hall is at 3020 Renwick Ave. Admission is $15, and is free for children ages 2 and under.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.