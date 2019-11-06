The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) staff wants to open a recreation center near Beeman Park next year. This Sharkey Avenue site is the current home of the Senior Center of Elk Grove.
The senior center staff plans to move into their new location at District 56, the city of Elk Grove’s civic center, this fall.
Community members are invited to share their ideas for the proposed Beeman Recreation Center at a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The CSD parks staff collected feedback from online surveys this summer and they will discuss the recreation center project at the meeting. They plan to present their project to the CSD board on Dec. 4.
The Nov. 12 meeting will last from 6-7 p.m. at the CSD Administration Building, 8820 Elk Grove Blvd. For more information on the Beeman Recreation Center project, visit the CSD’s website, www.YourCSD.com.
