Local parks provider, the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) announced on April 22 they are reopening the driving range at the Emerald Lakes Golf Course. The rest of the 9-hole course will remain closed, due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.
CSD Director Rod Brewer proposed reopening the driving range at the end of the CSD board’s April 15 meeting. He noted that several golf courses are still open in Sacramento County.
“I’m looking at the prospects, especially in terms of light revenue (and) also a light workout to get people out and about,” Brewer said.
The director mentioned that the facility has a moneyed kiosk that sells golf balls to players, and he added that they have staff members who can enforce social distancing between visitors.
Mike Dopson, the CSD’s director of recreation and community services, replied that his staff was looking at a plan for reopening the driving range, which could have players assigned to specific stalls in order to keep a distance between them.
Jim Luttrell, a CSD director and a golfer, joked that he didn’t put Brewer up to propose the reopening. He later said that he would rather play at a local golf spot instead of Sacramento’s Bing Mahoney Golf Course.
“I’d sure like to give my money to the CSD than playing Mahoney,” Luttrell said.
Starting this week, the driving range will be open daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
However, there are several rules for visitors. The CSD staff will close every other range mat in order to create a 6-foot space between players. Visitors will also not be allowed to gather in groups and the staff will also close the seating area and practice green.
The CSD staff also said they will clean the restrooms and the golf shop every hour, and they will also sanitize the facility’s credit card terminal.
Emerald Lakes Golf Course is at 10651 East Stockton Blvd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.