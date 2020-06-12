Residents in north Elk Grove will have to wait longer before they can vote on whether or not to increase maintenance funding to restore their neighborhood parks. These parks have suffered from blight and broken equipment issues for the past few years, due to insufficient maintenance funds.
The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board on June 3 voted to indefinitely postpone the process for bringing a ballot vote before property owners in Benefit Zone 3. That zone includes seven parks such as Amundson, Jones, and Lombardi parks as well as two unbuilt parks.
Their district’s parks staff said that hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic and the current recession have prompted them to call off the mail-in ballot vote.
“We want to make sure that when we move forward with this, that folks are in a pretty good place economically and ready to support improved maintenance and landscape services in their neighborhoods,” CSD Management Analyst Josh Branco told the board.
Under California’s Proposition 218, the CSD can only raise their annual maintenance fees in a park benefit zone if it’s approved by the majority of property owners in a ballot vote.
Last June, neighbors of Macdonald and Perry parks approved maintenance fee increases to restore those parks that had dry grass and broken playground equipment.
Jill Jones, a member of the campaign to restore Macdonald Park, urged the CSD board to move forward with a ballot zone for Benefit Zone 3.
“We cannot wait until COVID-19 has passed,” she wrote in a statement. “While I understand this is a challenging issue, we cannot postpone efforts indefinitely while the landscape maintenance in the area continues to decline.”
Jones noted the positive results from the CSD’s survey that was sent to property owners last November in Benefit Zone 3. In this survey, 754 people responded to the question if they were willing to pay increased maintenance fees. Proposed fee rates varied in each neighborhood and ranged from $74 a year for the Gage Park area and $197 a year for the Lombardi Park area.
The CSD staff reported that 52% of surveyed property owners said they were likely to vote for increased maintenance fees.
CSD Director Gil Albiani believed that approval was not high enough.
“It’s way too tight to move forward, you need to move closer to 60 or 70% that are willing to do that,” he said. “I don’t think you have the support and now with the (economic) downturn, it’s just a recipe for failure and we don’t want to fail.”
After the CSD board’s vote to call off the ballot measure, the parks staff will now focus on bringing more awareness about park maintenance to Benefit Zone 3 residents and wait until economic conditions are more favorable for a ballot vote.
