Local parks provider, the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) staff announced on Sept. 11 that potentially toxic algae was found in the small lakes of Elk Grove’s Camden Passage neighborhood.
Cyanobacteria, better known as “blue-green algae,” can be harmful to humans and dogs. The CSD staff advises the public to avoid contacting the lakes’ water and to never let pet dogs swim in the water or drink it.
Visitors who come in contact with the lake water are encouraged to immediately shower. Dog owners are advised to bring their pets to a veterinary office as soon as possible if their dogs were exposed to the water.
The CSD staff reminds the public that visitors and dogs are generally not allowed to swim in Camden Passage’s lakes.
