Daughters join their fathers for a dance during the 28th annual Father-Daughter Dance at The Center at District56 on Feb. 7. Local parks provider the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) hosted three dances last weekend. This year’s theme was ‘Moonlight Masquerade’ and dancers were encouraged to wear masquerade masks. Right: Dancers take a break at the fireside patio outside The Center at District56 complex.
