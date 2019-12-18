North Elk Grove residents this fall received a parks survey that asked them if they are willing to pay higher annual assessment fees to restore maintenance at their local parks. These parks include Amundson, Fales, Gage, Jones, and Karamanos.
Local parks provider, the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) cut back on maintenance at 11 parks in their Benefit Zone 3 last year, due to insufficient funding. Under state law, the CSD can only increase the Landscape & Lighting assessment fees if they are approved by the majority of affected property owners in a ballot vote.
CSD Management Analyst Josh Branco recently told the Citizen that his staff mailed out more than 4,400 surveys this fall and they received 747 responses. This survey concluded on Dec. 16.
Branco said that that parks staff will present the survey results and their recommendations to the CSD board on Jan. 15. If there is enough positive feedback from respondents, then the board could approve a ballot vote for Benefit Zone 3.
