CSD board to review proposed Beeman Rec Center
Local parks provider, the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) will review the project plan for the proposed Beeman Recreation Center on Dec. 4. They will consider the project’s $950,000 budget and the facility’s business plan.
If approved, Beeman will be the CSD’s first Elk Grove recreation center, east of Highway 99.
The CSD parks staff wants to open this recreation center next year at the current home of the Senior Center of Elk Grove, which neighbors Beeman Park, at Sharkey Avenue. There are plans to move the Senior Center to District 56, the city of Elk Grove’s new community center, in early 2020.
The CSD owns the current Senior Center building and they plan to start renovations for the Beeman Recreation Center next spring. They anticipate a grand opening next fall.
The CSD board’s Dec. 4 meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at 8820 Elk Grove Blvd.
