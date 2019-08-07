The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board in February voted to change how voters can elect directors on their board. They now must decide how directors can represent communities in a 157-square-mile area that includes Elk Grove, Galt, and Franklin.
The board will review three proposed district maps during their Aug. 7 meeting. Community members can share feedback with the board during a public hearing that night.
The CSD board governs the Cosumnes Fire Department and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system.
Starting in November 2020, each CSD director will only be elected by voters who live in his or her new voting district. They were previously elected by voters at large and each director did not represent a specific area.
Activists and three CSD directors argued that the CSD’s old “at-large” election system favored candidates who had large campaign budgets and discouraged people of diverse backgrounds to run for the CSD board. They said that the “by-district” system is fairer and can enable more candidates to run on lower budgets and to campaign in smaller areas.
The five-member CSD board now has the task of choosing a map that contains five voting districts. These districts were drawn based on population sizes that were counted during the 2010 Census. The CSD board must later redraw their voting districts after the 2020 Census data is released.
Three seats on the CSD board are up for election in November 2020 – the terms of directors Gil Albiani, Orlando Fuentes, and Jim Luttrell expire that year.
The CSD board’s next hearing on election reform is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 21. Their regular meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. at the CSD Administration Building, 8820 Elk Grove Blvd.
The proposed voting maps can be viewed at the CSD’s website, www.YourCSD.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.