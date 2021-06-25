Oasis Community Park’s next phase – a preschool building – was approved for construction at the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD)’s June 16 meeting.
The project entails a 4,300-square foot building that features two classrooms, a kitchen, and restrooms. Plans are to open the preschool in either late summer or early fall of 2022. This facility will be at the park’s southeast corner near the intersection of Whitelock Parkway and Knotts Drive in the Madeira neighborhood.
CSD General Manager Joshua Green told CSD directors that although the facility is primarily designed to be a preschool, it can also be used for public activities.
The CSD board awarded a $1.9 million construction contract along with a contingency amount of $196,700 to JPB Designs Inc. to build the preschool. Construction is slated to begin in August.
In addition to the classrooms the facility will also follow the CSD’s Climate Action Plan and include energy-efficient lighting, an irrigation system that uses recycled water, and an electric vehicle-charging station.
The overall project will be funded by the city of Elk Grove as part of their 2019 agreement with the CSD, and so there is no fiscal impact to the parks provider.
Lichtenberger, Pederson parks to get playground upgrades
On June 16, the CSD board also approved renovation projects for playgrounds at two Laguna parks. Both playgrounds are nearly 30 years old and the district’s parks staff wants to replace play equipment and add features such as more picnic areas, restrooms, accessibility improvements.
They also want to include a bocce ball and courthole court at Lichtenberger Park’s south playground.
The CSD board awarded a $1.4 million contract and a contingency of $99,863 to Sierra Valley Construction Inc. to renovate both playgrounds. They also followed the parks staff’s recommendation of increasing the project’s original budget of $1.2 million by more than $200,000, due to a rise in cost for construction materials such as steel and concrete.
The CSD will also $500,000 in local Quimby fees to fund the new park amenities and to also return $134,000 to the Landscape & Lighting Benefit Zone 1’s reserve fund.
Plans are to start construction in August and reopen the playgrounds next summer.
Lichtenberger Park is at 6615 Kilconnell Drive, and Pederson Park is at 5520 Laguna Oaks Drive.
