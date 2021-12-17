Cosumnes firefighters, and Elk Grove and Galt police officers invited the community to check out the elaborate Christmas displays at the Cosumnes Fire Department’s training center on Dec. 8-9.
Visitors cruised in a drive-thru to enjoy the 2nd annual Santa & Sirens display. In past years, the police and firefighters visited neighborhoods in evening parades. They decided to create a display at the training facility last year, due to the COVID-19 situation.
