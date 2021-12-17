display

Local firefighters, police host second ‘Santa & Sirens’ display

 Photos by Steve Crowley

Cosumnes firefighters, and Elk Grove and Galt police officers invited the community to check out the elaborate Christmas displays at the Cosumnes Fire Department’s training center on Dec. 8-9.

Visitors cruised in a drive-thru to enjoy the 2nd annual Santa & Sirens display. In past years, the police and firefighters visited neighborhoods in evening parades. They decided to create a display at the training facility last year, due to the COVID-19 situation.