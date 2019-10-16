Police credits witness for suspected car thief’s arrest
Elk Grove police arrested on Oct. 10 arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly stole a vehicle. They credited a witness for noticing suspicious activity and then alerted the authorities that night.
Alejandro Villalobos of Elk Grove was arrested on vehicle theft and probation violation charges.
This incident was reported around midnight at the 9900 block of Lorae Way in East Elk Grove.
Police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that the witness saw a stranger checking for unlocked cars at the scene. The suspect allegedly stole a car while an officer was traveling to the scene.
Police later saw a vehicle that matched the witness’s description near the corner of Waterman and Grant Line roads. Jimenez said they contacted Villalobos during a traffic stop and determined that he was the vehicle thief. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
“Thanks to the vigilant neighbor, the victim got their vehicle back and the suspect was arrested,” Jimenez stated. (It’s) another good example of our community helping us keep Elk Grove safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.