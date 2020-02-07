DUI suspect allegedly injures officers during arrest
A 58-year-old suspect allegedly injured Elk Grove police officers who tried to take him into custody during the afternoon of Feb. 2. They contacted him after responding to a call about him getting into a road rage incident, authorities said. Police determined he was intoxicated.
Milton Boatwright of Rio Linda was arrested on DUI, vandalism, police resistance, hate crime, and child endangerment charges.
This incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. at the 9200 block of Elk Grove-Florin Road in central Elk Grove.
Police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that Boatwright first got into an argument with another driver before stopping at the scene. The suspect allegedly used racial slurs while he vandalized the other driver’s vehicle. Jimenez mentioned that a minor was riding with the victim.
Officers later arrived and detained Boatwright when he allegedly became violent. They arrested and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Boatwright is no longer in custody, as of press time.
Suspected mail thieves arrested
The Elk Grove police arrested two suspects who allegedly carried stolen mail during the early morning of Jan. 31. They’re also accused of possessing stolen credit and debit cards.
Elizabeth Nguyen, 31, of Elk Grove was arrested on identity theft, warrant, false impersonation, and conspiracy charges, while her companion, Dustin Le, 42, of Elk Grove was arrested on identity theft, conspiracy, and burglary tool possession charges.
This arrest was reported around 12:15 a.m. at the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Waterman Road in East Elk Grove.
Police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that an officer first saw the suspects slowly drive through the Fallbrook neighborhood and park near a mailbox. They then allegedly drove away after seeing the officer.
Police then contacted the suspects during a traffic stop where Nguyen allegedly lied about her name. Jimenez said that authorities later learned her true identity and discovered there was a warrant for her arrest.
Officers searched the suspects’ vehicle and reportedly found two debit cards, a credit card, and stolen mail. Jimenez mentioned they also discovered a window-shattering tool and a knife that had pry marks.
Both suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
