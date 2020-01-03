Armed suspect arrested in traffic stop
The Elk Grove police arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly had a loaded rifle in his vehicle on Dec. 29. They took him into custody without incident during a traffic stop.
Uili Fisilau was arrested on weapons charges and he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
This incident was reported around 4:50 a.m. at the 8800 block of Alder Grove Place in north Elk Grove.
Police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that officers were first notified about Fisilau causing a disturbance at the scene. A witness reportedly saw him take a gun from his car before he drove away.
Jimenez reported that an officer saw a vehicle that matched the witness’s description and contacted Fisilau during a stop. After reportedly finding his gun in the vehicle, authorities learned that the suspect was prohibited from carrying firearms and ammunition.
Suspect arrested second time in December for resisting police
Authorities on Dec. 29 arrested an Elk Grove resident for allegedly resisting officers for the second time in December.
Willy Ong, 40, was previously arrested on Dec. 17 for allegedly struggling with officers in a driveway when the police investigated a domestic violence case at the scene.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that Ong was arrested on Dec. 29 at the 9900 block of Del Surf Lane in the East Franklin area.
Officers were notified about the suspect allegedly causing a disturbance at the scene. They arrived and contacted Ong who allegedly disobeyed police orders. Jimenez said that police physically overcame him during a struggle. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.