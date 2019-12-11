Second purse theft reported in north EG neighborhood
The Elk Grove police reported that an unknown suspect stole a person’s purse and fled the scene at Blue Maiden Way during the early evening of Dec. 4. No injuries were reported.
This is the second purse theft that was reported in the same north Elk Grove neighborhood within a few days. The prior robbery occurred on Nov. 30 at nearby Modena Way.
Authorities said that the recent robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. at the 8500 block of Blue Maiden Way.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that the suspect came up to the victim who stood near a parked car. He then stole the victim’s purse after a brief struggle and he fled in an awaiting vehicle, described as a black sedan.
Authorities describe the suspect as an African American male in his mid-teens who wore a black, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. They also reported that the suspect had a possible lookout who stood near the getaway car – he’s described as an African American male in his mid-teens who also wore a black, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Police currently lack a description of the suspect vehicle’s driver.
Readers with information about this case can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.